Baseball: Imanaga greets fans, media in Chicago after joining Cubs

Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga wasted little time endearing himself to Chicago Cubs fans Friday at his introductory press conference. The Cubs a day earlier announced their signing of the 30-year-old free agent, who was posted by the Central League's DeNA BayStars after eight years with the Yokohama-based club. Imanaga drew laughter and cheers from the fans in attendance as he opened with a line from the team's victory song "Go, Cubs, Go." "Hey Chicago, what do you say? Cubs are gonna win today," said Imanaga, who delivered some more pleasantries in English before speaking through an inter...