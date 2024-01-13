Tennis: Daniel finishes runner-up in Australian Open warm-up

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Taro Daniel lost to Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tabilo in the final of the ASB Classic tennis tournament Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand. Tabilo converted three of his five break opportunities to win 6-2, 7-5 in the warm-up event ahead of Sunday's start of the Australian Open. The unseeded Daniel was looking for his second career ATP Tour title and first since the 2018 Istanbul Open. Daniel had reached the final by upsetting top-seeded American Ben Shelton 7-5, 7-6(9) a day earlier.