Nikon develops AI system that can detect cows are about to give birth

Newsfrom Japan

Nikon Corp. has developed a system that uses artificial intelligence to alert farmers if a cow is about to give birth, analyzing their movements with cameras installed on farms. The technology, which is going on sale in Japan this month, aims to ease the burden on farmers, who need to conduct regular checks on pregnant cows in the weeks leading up to them giving birth, and help them increase efficiency. The system is estimated to cost approximately 900,000 yen ($6,200) per year for a farm with 100 cows. A dedicated smartphone application is used to alert farmers when a calf is due. According t...