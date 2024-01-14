Northeastern Japan city to dish up ramen for visitors in new tour

Newsfrom Japan

A city in Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan, reputed for its love of ramen, is launching a sightseeing tour for foreign visitors, allowing participants to taste lauded local versions of the noodle soup as they visit landmarks. The tour offered by Nanyo city aims to promote the region's ramen culture to the world, after the prefectural capital declared itself the "holy land of ramen" last year. According to surveys by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Yamagata city ranked number one in annual household expenditure on ramen for eight consecutive years through 2020, recla...