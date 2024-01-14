Tennis: Japan's Hontama falls short in upset bid at Australian Open

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Mai Hontama was unable to capitalize on a golden opportunity to upset world No. 10 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in the first round of the Australian Open on Sunday. Krejcikova fought back to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 on the opening day of the Grand Slam tournament at Melbourne Park. The 122nd-ranked Hontama led 4-3 in the second set before losing the next three games, two of them on her serve. Both players struggled to hold serve as they grabbed six breaks each to remain neck and neck. Among other Japanese players, Nao Hibino lost to Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1. Two-time Austra...