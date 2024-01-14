Football: Japan survive early scare to beat Vietnam 4-2 at Asian Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Japan bounced back from an early scare to claim a 4-2 victory against Vietnam in their opening Asian Cup Group D clash on Sunday.

The Samurai Blue’s French connection delivered at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, with Monaco’s Takumi Minamino bagging a brace and Reims’ Keito Nakamura restoring the lead late in the first half after Vietnam stunned the four-time Asian champions by going up 2-1.

Hajime Moriyasu’s men dominated possession but showed their vulnerability to counterattacks and set pieces against a Vietnam side managed by former Japan boss Philippe Troussier, who led the Samurai Blue to th...