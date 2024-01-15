Tokyo stock indexes at new 34-yr highs as retailers lift sentiment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning, sending the Nikkei and Topix indexes to fresh 34-year intraday highs, as strong earnings from domestic retailers lifted sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 293.62 points, or 0.83 percent, from Friday to 35,870.73. The broader Topix index was up 25.78 points, or 1.03 percent, at 2,520.01.

The U.S. dollar moved little around the 145 yen line in Tokyo amid a lack of trading incentives, dealers said.

At noon, the dollar fetched 144.96-99 yen compared with 144.87-97 yen in New York and 145.14-16 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at...