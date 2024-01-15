Nikkei rises for 6th day to new 34-year high on retailer earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday, with the Nikkei index up for a sixth trading day to end at a fresh 34-year high, as robust retailer earnings spurred hopes for solid performances by other Japanese firms.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 324.68 points, or 0.91 percent, from Friday at 35,901.79, its highest close since February 1990. The broader Topix index finished 30.37 points, or 1.22 percent, higher at 2,524.60, its highest finish since March 1990.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, securities house and electric power and gas issues.

The U.S. dollar ...