40% of TSE top-tier firms disclose plans to boost corporate value

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. on Monday disclosed the names of companies listed on the exchange that have published plans to increase their corporate value in response to a bourse request last March. As of the end of 2023, 660 firms in the top-tier Prime Market had outlined measures to improve their business performance, while the number of such firms in the Standard Market stood at 191, constituting about 12 percent, according to the TSE. Among those yet to publish such plans, 155 in the Prime Market and 109 in the Standard Market are considering doing so, it said. About 47 percent of the firms i...