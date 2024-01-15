Tennis: Osaka loses Australian Open 1st-round match to Garcia

Newsfrom Japan

Naomi Osaka exited from the first round of the Australian Open on Monday with a 6-4, 7-6(2) loss to French 16th seed Caroline Garcia.

The former world No. 1 from Japan was making her Grand Slam return after giving birth to her first child, a daughter, last July.

Osaka, a two-time champion at Melbourne Park, had not played a major since the 2022 U.S. Open.

In men’s singles, Japan’s Taro Daniel lost 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 to American Christopher Eubanks, while Yosuke Watanuki went down 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.