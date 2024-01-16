Tokyo stocks open lower on profit-taking after recent rise
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday as investors locked in gains after a climb that has seen the Nikkei index rise for six consecutive trading days and reach 34-year highs.
In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 138.54 points, or 0.39 percent, from Monday to 35,763.25. The broader Topix index was down 8.85 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,515.75.
On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by bank, iron and steel and electric appliance issues.
At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 145.78-81 yen compared with 145.75-85 yen in London at 4 p.m. and 145.4...