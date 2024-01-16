Suzuki suspends Hungary production as Houthi attacks disrupt supplies

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. said Tuesday it has suspended production at its plant in Hungary for a week due to supply chain disruptions caused by Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Suzuki plans to restart production on Monday in the northern city of Esztergom, it said. The automaker produces two sports utility vehicles at the plant, its Vitara model, branded the Escudo in Japan, and the S-Cross.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have been targeting commercial ships owned by Israeli companies or that they believe are linked to Israel in response to the Middle Eastern nation’s ongoing assault...