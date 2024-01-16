URGENT: Trump says projected big win in Iowa “incredible experience”
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday his projected big win in the first Republican nomination contest in Iowa is an “incredible experience.” “We’re going to put America first.
We’re going to make America great again,“ Trump said in a victory speech to his campaign team and supporters. ”The big night is going to be in November when we take back our country.“