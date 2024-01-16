Marriott hotel opens in Nagasaki amid hopes of boosting tourism

Newsfrom Japan

The first Marriott hotel in Japan’s southwestern Kyushu region opened Tuesday adjacent to JR Nagasaki Station amid hopes of boosting local tourism.

Along with a new shinkansen bullet train service connecting Nagasaki and the Takeo Onsen hot spring resort in neighboring Saga Prefecture launched in September 2022, the new luxury hotel is expected to help attract visitors and revitalize the economy.

The Nagasaki Marriott Hotel, which is Marriott’s ninth in Japan, offers restaurants and rooms with panoramic views of local attractions such as Nagasaki Port and Mt. Inasa.

“The hotel is sprinkled wit...