Nikkei snaps 6-day winning streak on profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday, with the Nikkei snapping a six-day winning streak, as investors sought to lock in gains after the Japanese market surged to highs not seen since early 1990.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 282.61 points, or 0.79 percent, from Monday at 35,619.18. The broader Topix index finished 20.62 points, or 0.82 percent, lower at 2,503.98.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by textile and apparel, warehousing and harbor transportation service, and farm and fishery issues.

The U.S. dollar strengthened to the lower 146 yen range in Tokyo as the U.S. cur...