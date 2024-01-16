Baseball: Dodgers’ opening series tickets to go on sale in S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tickets will go on sale for Major League Baseball’s March season-opening series between two-way star Shohei Ohtani’s new team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the San Diego Padres, on Jan. 26 in South Korea where the games will be held, Yonhap News Agency said Tuesday.

South Korean streaming service Coupang Play is the exclusive streaming platform for the March 20 and 21 games in Seoul. The company does not plan to open up a separate ticketing channel for non-Korean speaking fans and non-Coupang Wow members from outside the country, according to Yonhap.

Highly rated Japanese right-hander Yoshinob...