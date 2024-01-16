Japan lifts FY 2024 budget to 112.57 tril. yen for quake relief

Newsfrom Japan

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a revised 112.57 trillion yen ($774 billion) draft budget for the next fiscal year starting in April, allocating an additional 500 billion yen in emergency funds to tackle the fallout from a New Year's Day earthquake that ravaged central Japan. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ordered a rare revision of an already finalized budget plan, valued at 112.07 trillion yen, to ensure sufficient funds are allocated for the relief and reconstruction of the affected areas. The budget will be the second largest after the record 114.38 trillion yen for the current fiscal ye...