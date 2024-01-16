U.S. says Nauru’s decision to cut ties with Taiwan “disappointing”

Newsfrom Japan

The United States said Monday Nauru’s decision to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of mainland China is “a disappointing one,” and warned that Beijing may not fulfill the promises it has made to the Pacific country.

Nauru announced the switch of its diplomatic recognition days after Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te of the ruling, independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party won the territory’s presidential election Saturday.

Calling Taiwan “a reliable, likeminded, and democratic partner,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement China “often makes promises in exchange for...