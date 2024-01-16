Japan to revoke certifications for 3 models at Toyota's Daihatsu unit

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's transport minister said Tuesday it will revoke certifications necessary for mass production for three models built by Daihatsu Motor Co. after the small-car unit of Toyota Motor Co. was discovered to have rigged safety tests. Tetsuo Saito, minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, called for corrective action to prevent recurrence of similar misconduct when he met with Daihatsu President Soichiro Okudaira. "It is a major issue concerning trust in Japan's manufacturing industry, and has shaken the foundations of our automobile certification system," Saito said at a press ...