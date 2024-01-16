Baseball: NPB, teams come together, donate to disaster relief

Newsfrom Japan

Nippon Professional Baseball and its 12 teams announced Tuesday they are contributing 100 million yen ($680,000) in disaster relief for a powerful earthquake on New Year's Day, and will stage a 2026 All-Star Game in the disaster-hit region. The donation is being made through the Japanese Red Cross Society. The All-Star Game will be held at Toyama Prefecture's Alpen Stadium in July 2026 as part of that year's All-Star series to further support reconstruction in the area. Toyama neighbors Ishikawa Prefecture, which has suffered the brunt of the damage from the magnitude-7.6 temblor. A moment of ...