Japan's biggest business lobby calls for larger pay hikes than 2023

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan Business Federation, the country's most powerful business lobby, on Tuesday urged its member companies to offer larger pay hikes than last year, effectively demanding wage increases of at least 4 percent amid inflation. "To companies, we would like to call for active consideration and implementation of wage increases with a stronger passion and resolve than in 2023," Keidanren said in its guideline for this year's spring wage negotiations, announced the same day. The move comes after Japan's major companies raised their wages by 3.99 percent on average last year, the biggest increase...