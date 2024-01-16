Korean Air, Cathay planes come into contact at Hokkaido airport

Newsfrom Japan

A Korean Air jet came into contact with a Cathay Pacific Airways plane at an airport in Hokkaido in northern Japan on Tuesday, with no injuries reported, according to the South Korean carrier and local authorities.

The incident at New Chitose Airport took place when the Korean Air’s Airbus A330, carrying 289 crew and passengers and bound for Seoul, was starting to move from the tarmac for takeoff, according to the transport ministry and other sources. Next to it was the Cathay Pacific plane, a Boeing 777, bound for Hong Kong with no one on board.

The tip of the Korean Air plane’s left wing and...