Fujitsu admits “moral obligation” in U.K. Post Office scandal redress

Newsfrom Japan

Fujitsu Ltd. said Tuesday it has a “moral obligation” to compensate the victims of a financial scandal in Britain which led to hundreds of post office operators being wrongly accused of embezzlement.

Answering questions in the House of Commons, Fujitsu’s Europe director Paul Patterson apologized to the postal staff for the “appalling miscarriage of justice” caused by faulty software provided by Fujitsu.

He said, “We were involved from the very start. We did have bugs and errors in the system. And we did help Post Office Ltd. in their prosecutions of subpostmasters. For that we are truly sorry....