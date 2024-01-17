U.S.-bound ANA plane returns to Tokyo after man bites cabin attendant

Newsfrom Japan

An All Nippon Airways plane bound for Seattle returned to Tokyo’s Haneda airport early Wednesday after a passenger allegedly bit the arm of a cabin attendant.

The 55-year-old man, believed to be an American, was arrested by Tokyo police at the airport on suspicion of causing injury to the cabin attendant in the incident that occurred Tuesday night.

The reason for the incident, which occurred as Flight 118 was flying over the Pacific, was not immediately known.