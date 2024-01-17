Football: 19-yr-old Fukuda promoted to Monchengladbach 1st team

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Olympic hopeful Shio Fukuda has been promoted to Borussia Monchengladbach’s first team, the German Bundesliga club said Tuesday.

The 19-year-old striker has been playing for Monchengladbach’s second team after joining the club last January straight out of high school in his native Kagoshima Prefecture. He did not play in the J-League.

“Shio has impressed again and again over the weeks and months, whether in talent training, U-23s games or training with the first team,” sporting director Nils Schmadtke said on the team’s website.

“This is a reward for Shio for his performances so far.”...