Tokyo couple arrested over unpermitted cultivation of glowing fish

A couple operating a fish shop in Tokyo have been arrested for allegedly cultivating without government approval a popular tropical fish genetically modified to glow, police said Wednesday.

The police arrested Hidehiko Takeda, the 66-year-old owner of the fish shop, and his 56-year-old Thai wife Somphorn, who runs the shop, for alleged violation of the Cartagena law, which came into force in 2004 to regulate the use of genetically modified living organisms.

The suspects sold the genetically modified Siamese fighting fish, or betta, as “neon betta” at the store, the police said. The fish glows ...