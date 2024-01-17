Tokyo stocks fall as gains locked in after Nikkei hits 34-year high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday after the Nikkei's earlier surge to a new 34-year high on a weaker yen gave way to profit-taking. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed down 141.43 points, or 0.40 percent, from Tuesday at 35,477.75. The broader Topix index finished 7.60 points, or 0.30 percent, lower at 2,496.38. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, electric power and gas, and pharmaceutical issues. The U.S. dollar briefly climbed to a one-month high in the upper 147 yen range in Tokyo on receding prospects of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in March, a...