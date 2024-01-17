Daihatsu mulls recall of up to 320,000 vehicles amid safety scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Scandal-hit Daihatsu Motor Co. said Wednesday it is considering a recall of two mini-vehicles found with a door defect, potentially affecting about 320,000 units.

The announcement comes a day after Japan’s transport ministry instructed Daihatsu to consider recalling the Cast model sold under the Daihatsu brand and the Pixis Joy sold under the marque of its parent Toyota Motor Corp. in the wake of a revelation that the company had rigged safety tests for most of its models.

Daihatsu said last month that the models may not meet safety standards as their doors could become locked and hard to open...