URGENT: Foreign visitors to Japan in 2023 rise to 25.06 mil.
Newsfrom JapanEconomy Guide to Japan Travel
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
The number of foreign visitors to Japan rose to 25.06 million in 2023, the first time the number exceeded 20 million since the coronavirus pandemic, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday. Meanwhile, the amount of money spent by overseas tourists in Japan grew to a record 5.29 trillion yen ($35.8 billion) in 2023, according to the Japan Tourism Agency.