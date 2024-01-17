JAL taps ex-flight attendant Tottori as 1st female president

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Airlines Co. on Wednesday tapped former flight attendant Mitsuko Tottori to become its first female president in April.

Tottori, 59, senior managing executive officer, will replace current President Yuji Akasaka, 62, who will become chairman, the airline said in a statement.

The announcement coincides with heightened attention on the airline’s cabin crews, who recently played a pivotal role in the safe evacuation of all 379 people on board a burning JAL A350 jetliner following a collision with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo’s Haneda airport earlier this month.

Speaking at a press ...