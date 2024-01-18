U.S. puts Houthis back on list of global terror groups

Newsfrom Japan

The United States on Wednesday relisted Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a global terrorist group in response to their relentless attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The State Department said the designation, aimed at blocking money and weapons from going to the Iran-backed militia, will take effect in 30 days.

While the Houthis must be held accountable for the “unprecedented” attacks that have disrupted trade and interfered with navigational rights and freedoms, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, the United States recognizes it “should not be at the expens...