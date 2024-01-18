Tokyo stocks open higher as weak yen lifts exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Thursday as the yen’s continued weakness supported buying of exporter issues.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 107.24 points, or 0.30 percent, from Wednesday to 35,584.99. The broader Topix index was up 8.14 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,504.52.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, transportation equipment and rubber product issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 148.13-14 yen compared with 148.09-19 yen in New York and 147.87-88 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was ...