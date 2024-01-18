Tokyo stocks rise slightly in morning as weak yen boosts exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Thursday morning, as buying of exporters on a weaker yen more than offset selling after Wall Street falls overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 159.26 points, or 0.45 percent, from Wednesday to 35,637.01. The broader Topix index was up 5.75 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,502.13.

The U.S. dollar remained firm around the 148 yen line in Tokyo, supported by receding expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut as soon as March, following better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data for December, dealers said.

At noon, the dollar fetched 148.04-0...