Tokyo stocks fall after yen strengthens against dollar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell for a third straight day Thursday, as a weakening trend in the yen that spurred early buying stalled, leading investors to lock in gains amid concern the market is still overheated after a recent rally. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 11.58 points, or 0.03 percent, from Wednesday at 35,466.17. The broader Topix index finished 4.29 points, or 0.17 percent, lower at 2,492.09. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by land transportation, insurance and electric power and gas issues. The U.S. dollar retreated to the upper 147 yen range in Tokyo after hitti...