China’s Japan seafood imports sink 40% over nuclear water release

China’s seafood imports from Japan sank 40.9 percent from a year earlier in 2023, Chinese customs data showed Thursday, after Beijing introduced a total ban on marine products shipped from the neighboring country last August.

Due to the ban imposed in response to the discharge of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea, China’s seafood imports from Japan dropped to $299.49 million last year, their lowest level since 2020 when bilateral trade shrank amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the data showed.

Beijing has strongly opposed the release of the treated...