Man convicted for injuring 7 while driving near Shibuya crossing

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese court on Thursday convicted a man for injuring seven pedestrians while he was driving a lowrider car last October near the iconic Shibuya scramble crossing in Tokyo.

The Tokyo District Court sentenced Ryuta Imaizumi, a 21-year-old man, to a prison term of two years, suspended for four years, for negligent driving resulting in injury, calling the maneuver he carried out to lift one of the vehicle’s front wheels that resulted in the accident “dangerous.”

Investigative sources quoted him as saying he performed the action because he wanted to “look cool.”

According to the ruling, Imaizu...