China-N. Korea trade in 2023 recovers to 82% of pre-pandemic levels

China's trade with North Korea in 2023 recovered to roughly 82 percent of the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, official data showed Thursday, with bilateral freight shipments via train and trucks resumed, although Pyongyang has yet to lift its COVID-19 travel restrictions fully. In 2023, the total value of China's trade with North Korea more than doubled from the previous year to $2.3 billion. A freight train service between northeastern China's Dandong and North Korea's Sinuiju fully restarted in 2022, with truck operations between the two countries' border cities also confirmed in 2023. China is...