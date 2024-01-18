Japan signs contract with U.S. on Tomahawk missile purchase

Newsfrom Japan

Japan signed a contract with the United States on Thursday to buy land-based Tomahawk cruise missiles, seeking to acquire the capability of striking an adversary's territory with China and North Korea in mind. Under the deal, arranged through Washington's foreign military sales program, Japan will pay about 254 billion yen ($1.7 billion) in total to purchase up to 400 Tomahawks and related equipment. The payments will be over a three-year period from fiscal 2025 starting in April next year, according to the Defense Ministry. Japan was initially planning on obtaining the latest Tomahawk Block-5...