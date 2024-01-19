URGENT: Japan’s Dec. core consumer prices up 2.3% on year

Newsfrom Japan

Core consumer prices in Japan rose 2.3 percent in December from a year earlier, the government said Friday, with the key gauge of inflation remaining above the Bank of Japan’s 2 percent target for the 21st month.

The pace of increase in the nationwide core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food items, slowed from 2.5 percent in November.

In 2023, the core CPI rose 3.1 percent from a year earlier, matching the pace logged in 1982.