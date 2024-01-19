Tokyo stocks open higher as tech issues lifted by Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday as technology shares tracked advances by their U.S. counterparts overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 416.41 points, or 1.17 percent, from Thursday to 35,882.58. The broader Topix index was up 14.67 points, or 0.59 percent, at 2,506.76.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, metal product and electric appliance issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 148.12-13 yen compared with 148.10-20 yen in New York and 147.76-78 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1....