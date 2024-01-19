Tokyo shares rise in morning on solid tech stocks after U.S. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning as technology and precision instrument shares tracked gains by U.S. peers overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 561.24 points, or 1.58 percent, from Thursday to 36,027.41. The broader Topix index was up 21.86 points, or 0.88 percent, at 2,513.95.

The U.S. dollar was firmer, briefly rising to the mid-148 yen range in Tokyo trading, as bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates as soon as March receded on lower-than-expected U.S. initial jobless claims data overnight.

At noon, the U.S. dollar fetched 148.24-27 yen compared with 148.10-20 y...