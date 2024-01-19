Elon Musk's Starlink helps communications in quake-hit central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Rescue workers and residents in the disaster-hit Noto Peninsula, central Japan, are increasingly turning to Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service, as the magnitude-7.6 earthquake that struck on New Year's Day damaged communications infrastructure and services remain disrupted. Japanese telecom operator KDDI Corp., which offers in the country the Starlink service run by SpaceX, one of the tech billionaire's companies, has offered 550 Starlink routers to shelters, government offices and disaster medical assistance teams operating in the areas. At a fire department in Wajima, Ishikawa P...