Nikkei ends at new 34-yr high on tech gains after 3 day losing streak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks snapped a three-day losing streak Friday, with the Nikkei index closing at a new 34-year high, lifted by technology shares amid hopes for robust semiconductor demand this year.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 497.10 points, or 1.40 percent, from Thursday at 35,963.27, its highest close since Feb. 20, 1990. The broader Topix index finished 17.94 points, or 0.72 percent, higher at 2,510.03.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and metal product issues.

The U.S. dollar rose to a seven-week high to the upper 148 yen ran...