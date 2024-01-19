Amazon to invest 2 tril. yen in Japan’s cloud business amid AI boom

Newsfrom Japan

Amazon.com Inc.'s cloud computing service unit said Friday it will invest about 2 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) in Japan to strengthen its cloud infrastructure by 2027, in an effort to cope with growing demand on the back of the generative artificial intelligence boom.

The funds will be used to expand the capabilities of its two data centers in the country, located in Tokyo and Osaka, the Japan unit of Amazon Web Services Inc. said. The new plan is in addition to the 1.51 trillion yen it invested in Japan between 2011 and 2022.

The move comes as momentum to utilize generative AI is growing amon...