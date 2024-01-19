Japan opposition leader meets with senior Chinese officials

Newsfrom Japan

The head of a Japanese opposition party met with senior Chinese officials Friday in Beijing, in an effort to stabilize relations between the two neighboring countries that have been marred by a host of problems.

Mizuho Fukushima, leader of the tiny opposition Social Democratic Party, held talks with Wang Huning, who is ranked No. 4 in the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s top leadership, as well as Liu Jianchao, head of the party’s International Liaison Department.

Fukushima’s visit to China marks the first trip to the country by an SDP leader since 2017. She stressed in her meetings with the s...