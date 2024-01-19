Football: Nadeshiko Japan to play SheBelieves Cup in April

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will take part in the four-nation SheBelieves Cup women’s football tournament in April in the United States, the Japan Football Association said Friday.

The competition has revamped its previous round-robin format and will this year comprise semifinals, final and third-place playoffs.

Nadeshiko Japan, currently eighth in the FIFA rankings, will play the world No. 2 United States on April 6 in a semifinal in Atlanta before facing 10th-ranked Canada or 11th-ranked Brazil three days later in Columbus, Ohio, for either the title or third place.

Japan have two Paris Olympics qualifiers agains...