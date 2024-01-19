Japan restaurant review site wins appeal over rating algorithm change

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo High Court on Friday overturned a lower court ruling for the operator of Tabelog, a popular restaurant review website, to pay damages to a Korean barbeque chain over changes to its rating algorithm, deeming that it did not violate the antimonopoly law.

Presiding Judge Toshikazu Kino ruled that the site operator Kakaku.com Inc.'s algorithm change was reasonable as it was implemented to correct a misalignment with consumer perceptions, and its impact to competitiveness in the restaurant market was limited despite it resulting in lower ratings.

Tokyo-based Hanryumura had sought about 63...