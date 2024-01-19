Football: Iraq upset Asian Cup favorites Japan 2-1

Newsfrom Japan

Iraq handed favorites Japan a wakeup call at the Asian Cup on Friday, winning their Group D clash 2-1 thanks to a brace from Aymen Hussein. The forward from Iraqi club Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya netted in the fifth minute and first-half stoppage time, while Wataru Endo pulled one back for Japan in the 93rd minute, as the 2007 Asian champions moved into the knockout stage with two wins from two games. The result snapped the Samurai Blue's longest-ever winning streak at 10 games. The four-time Asian champions, who were aiming to book their ticket to the last 16 with a win, must now take care of business ...