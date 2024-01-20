Football: Urawa midfielder Akimoto joins Belgian side Leuven on loan

Newsfrom Japan

Urawa Reds midfielder Takahiro Akimoto will join Leuven in the Belgian top flight on a loan deal until the end of June, the J-League first-division club announced Saturday. Leuven have the option to make the move permanent in the summer and sign the 25-year-old on a three-year deal, according to the Pro League club. "The decision to leave Urawa Reds was a difficult one. I'm crossing the sea with substantial resolve to make up for that," Akimoto said in an Urawa statement. The versatile Tochigi Prefecture native, who can operate also as a fullback or a forward, joined Urawa in 2021 and helped R...