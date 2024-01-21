Japan automakers tap foreign models to drive sales of outdoorsy cars

Newsfrom Japan

As the popularity of lifestyle vehicles rises in Japan, Japanese automakers are introducing overseas-made models to offer more options to domestic consumers looking for cars suitable for camping and skiing. Mitsubishi Motors Corp. will sell the newest iteration of the Triton pickup truck in Japan starting Feb. 15, bringing back the model, popular in Southeast Asia, to the country after a 12-year hiatus. The latest model of the four-wheel drive vehicle, priced at 4.98 million yen ($33,600) upward and equipped with a high-power diesel engine, newly developed suspension and seven different drivin...